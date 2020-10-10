PAYING IT FORWARD: Keiter uses refereeing soccer, volunteer efforts as way to help future generations

"A year after she started playing, a friend, Rich Albright, asked if Sarah wanted to play club soccer, and asked me to be an assistant coach," he said.

Keiter admittedly had some apprehension because he was new to the sport, but his friend told him it would be a good experience and a way to learn. So, he opted to do it. Still, it wasn't always easy.

"I remember as a young coach, I didn't know much about soccer. But I had some pretty strong opinions about the referees," he recalled.

It was Albright who encouraged him to not get worked up about calls and to try to appreciate the referees. In a way, it also inspired him.

"I realized I had to adjust my attitude. Refereeing can be a thankless job. I wanted to be setting a good example for the kids, for them to have respect for the referees, and I wanted to be a better coach," Keiter said, noting he went on to become a head coach for many years and referee AYSO and club matches.

"I decided the best way to do that was to understand the game better. I thought it would probably be wise to educate myself on what I was seeing on the field - to understand the laws of the game."

MAN WITH A WHISTLE