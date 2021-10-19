PCLC, local churches offering walk program

The Platte County Lifestyle Coalition and area churches hope to see participants achieve better physical, spiritual and community health through the Walk to Bethlehem program.

Walk to Bethlehem is a free program in which participants log miles to account for the 7,500-mile distance between Columbus to Bethlehem, Israel. Depending on the church, there is also a curriculum with the walk that includes prayer, Scripture and meditation, PCLC Coordinator Gene Vis said.

Peace Lutheran Church, St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, First United Methodist Church, 1C | The Sanctuary and Federated Church are just a few churches participating in the program. However, more churches still can sign up to join the Walk to Bethlehem.

Additionally, the walk is open to folks who are not affiliated with a church or faith-based organization.

The program started earlier this month and ends Saturday, Nov. 27. Folks may sign up if they are affiliated with any of the aforementioned churches. Those who are not may contact Vis at either 402-562-4686 or edvis@columbushosp.org.

PCLC’s goal is to promote healthy lifestyles. PCLC includes two local coalitions from the East-Central District Health Department and Columbus Community Hospital, as well as folks from local businesses, schools, city offices, health care providers and service agencies. Additionally, community members are involved in the group.

For children or those with limited mobility, they can create their mile-equivalent logs. For example, First United Methodist Church has it to where those who may not be physically able to walk, can instead calculate the time they spent in prayer or reading the Bible, said First United Methodist Church coordinator of communications in laity development Lisa Nielsen.

Walk to Bethlehem is similar to the PCLC’s Walk to Jerusalem program, which is usually held in the spring. Both walks are done leading up to the holidays, Easter and Christmas, respectively, Vis said.

“It’s about encouraging healthy lifestyles,” Vis said of the programs. “… It’s time to do some good activity but it’s also a good time to reflect on coming up to Easter and Christmas and reflect on that as individuals and groups. It’s a good thing to do.”

First United joined the Walk to Bethlehem program as the church likes to offer physical activity incentives for its members, Nielsen said. The church has done the Walk to Jerusalem in the past, she added.

“We thought it was a great idea and a great way to usher in the advent season,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen said she hopes the walk has a two-fold purpose as it offers both a physical and spiritual experience.

“Some people have told me if they are consciously walking, trying to take steps, they’re kind of more prayerful and mindful,” she said. “… We hope one supports the other.”

Vis said he believes both walking programs offer more than just improving one’s physical fitness.

“For me, a couple of the takeaways are that it's healthy for the community and the individual,” Vis said. “You get a healthy walk in for your body but – as we know – there are so many different things attached to your health today.

“It’s not just about your body. It’s about your spiritual health. It’s about your community health (and) what kind of social network you have and what kind of support network that you have in your life. I think for me those are a couple of things the Walk to Jerusalem and Bethlehem are about.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

