PD talks safety after murder

Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday saw a flurry of activity on the local news scene with the announcement of a murder in Columbus over the past weekend.

A Jan. 17 press release from the Columbus Police Department (CPD) indicated that 28-year-old Michael J. Keener was arrested Jan. 16 on charges of first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the death of 77-year-old Larry Houdek.

According to the release, officers made contact with a man identified as Keener who had fallen outside of 1308 Eighth St. in Columbus. Keener reportedly told officers that he killed a person at another location, the release stated. Keener took officers to that second location – the 200 block of 16th Avenue – where officers found a deceased man, Houdek, at 268 16th Ave. in Columbus. Officers allegedly found items belonging to Houdek on Keener, according to the release.

The charges against Keener had yet to be filed in Platte County Court as of the end of the day Friday. CPD Capt. Douglas Molczyk said while Keener has been arrested, police are still investigating.

According to Molczyk, the last homicide – a murder-suicide incident – in Columbus took place in 2016.

According to an April 4, 2016, article published by the World-Herald News Service, the bodies of two Columbus residents had been found April 2, 2016. Columbus Police responded to the scene at approximately 4 p.m. that day, and the two individuals – a man and a woman who were both in their 60s – were found with fatal gunshot wounds. It was reported at that time that police were investigating the possibility of a suicide pact.

More recently but outside of Columbus city limits, then 62-year-old Bryce Kummer was arrested on murder charges following the shooting death of his 90-year-old mother in October 2020.

According to an Oct. 10, 2020, Columbus Telegram article, the Platte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence near Monroe at approximately 7:06 p.m. on Oct. 1. Kummer had told dispatch that he had shot two people and would be waiting for law enforcement, the Telegram reported. Kummer had also allegedly injured an adult man.

Kummer had been facing a variety of felonies, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. In January 2021, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced that Kummer died while in custody.

Molczyk noted that Columbus remains a safe community.

“We have some of the lowest crime rates in the state of Nebraska,” Molczyk said. “So I don't think people have to be overly concerned about their safety. We still want people to make sure their doors are locked and their cars are locked and don't give thieves an opportunity to break into their property.”

Keener appears to have a criminal history – mostly misdemeanors – but, according to a 2011 Telegram article, he was convicted of burglary and attempting to sell stolen guns. A search warrant filed in Platte County Court on Jan. 18, 2022, sought a blood sample and other evidence from Keener due to police believing he may have been under the influence of controlled substances and other matters relating to the investigation.

When asked if drugs are a problem in Columbus, Molczyk noted the prevalence of drugs, no matter the location. The CPD is part of a drug task force, and there’s a law enforcement officer assigned specifically to drug issues.

“We don't have as big a problem as some other areas in the state. But drugs are a problem everywhere,” he said.

