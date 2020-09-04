Peace Lutheran pastor to give last service on Sunday

“I know that he loves it up there, he loves the people there,” Burma said.

Klatt has made an impact on the community here though, he added.

“I’m sure if you counted up the number of baptisms and funerals and weddings that he did while he was in Columbus that each of those would be well in the hundreds,” Burma said. “So just how he touched so many different lives in that way, I think, is a big thing and a unique thing that a pastor would spend almost 30 years in one place.”

Klatt agreed that he was able to touch many lives.

“I’m really going to miss the people of Peace,” Klatt said. “Over that many years, you got really got used to (touching) a lot of lives in a lot of different important ways, so it’s hard to leave that.”

Peace has been a special place, Klatt said.

“My home congregation … they’re a smaller, rural church, but a lot of committed Christian people that have been wonderful…When I first came to Peace I said to my parents, ‘Peace is like a bigger version of my home church,’” he said. “My parents said the same thing the day after they came to visit here.”

As much as he will miss Columbus, he is still looking forward to the future.