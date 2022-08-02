Pelan promoted at CCH

Columbus Community Hospital is pleased to announce Stephanie Pelan will be the new assistant director of surgical services.

Pelan earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and a Master's degree in nursing leadership and management from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

In January 2015, she joined the CCH family as a full-time nurse in the operating room. She became the operating room's service line coordinator in October 2020.

"Stephanie is a highly motivated individual with a superb work ethic and desire to learn and a vision that directly aligns with the hospital's mission and values," said Sue Hrnicek, director of surgical services. "She is an excellent educator, constantly seeking opportunities to learn, evaluate processes and look for efficiencies and process improvement. Working closely with her has already been a pleasure, and I look forward to great collaboration with her and a successful career path in the future."

Pelan will help lead CCH's surgical services department to ensure exceptional surgical care for patients of all ages. CCH specializes in orthopedic, general, OB/GYN, ENT, spine, interventional pain management and urology surgeries.

"I am excited for this opportunity to help lead an exceptional team that is growing and expanding in the community," said Pelan. "We have cutting-edge technology and a wide range of services to offer the best care for our community.”

For more information about the surgical services at the hospital, please visit https://www.columbushosp.org/our_services/surgical_services.aspx.