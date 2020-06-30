People taking to backyard gardens while at home

The pandemic has taken a toll on businesses, but Annette Hellbusch said a surge in gardening interest has helped keep her gardening shop afloat.
“Our greenhouse business kind of exploded this year with all the new gardeners being home with COVID," Hellbusch said.
She owns and runs Country Lane Gardens, 5132 E. 8th St. in Columbus.
“We wish we would have kept track of how many new customers and everyone who said, ‘Oh, it’s my first time out this year,’” Hellbusch said.
Hellbusch said there was a day they had six such customers in one afternoon. She said she hopes most of them will return next year.
There has been an influx of new gardening customers at Earl May Garden Center and at Hy-Vee in Columbus. Wilke Landscape Center has seen healthy business this year as well.
“(There are) a lot more people coming in to buy indoor plants, outdoor plants. I feel like it’s kind of a way to keep themselves entertained,” Hy-Vee Floral Employee Mayra Vargas said.
Country Lane Gardens is located just east of Columbus on more than an acre of land. It boasts two greenhouses and several hoop houses.
“Our main thing is our greenhouses that we have out here. We grow perennials and new flowers and vegetables for our customers to come out and purchase,” Hellbusch said.
The business is seasonal, largely active from March through October. Country Lane does, however, offer fall items – pumpkins, mums, fall planters, gourds – and Christmas green wreaths and fresh Christmas trees.
Country Lane Gardens opened late this year, in May as opposed to April. When they did open, business was restricted due to public health guidelines.
“Only 10 shoppers at a time and everyone had to wear masks and we had to sanitize everything down. No children were allowed,” Hellbusch said.
It didn’t take long for word to get out once they were open, though. Among new customers, Hellbusch said vegetable plants have been popular. First cucumbers, now pumpkins.
“I think we reseeded our cucumbers three times this year,” Hellbusch said.
That’s one thing that sets Country Lane apart from other gardening centers in Columbus – Country Lane grows its own flower and vegetable starters from seed. When they run out of a product, they don’t need to order more and wait. They just reseed.
That allows Country Lane to fill special requests, Hellbusch said. She once had a customer ask about ochre. When Hellbusch told him she didn’t have any seed to get a plant started for him, he brought his own.
“We’ve done that for another customer with a certain cabbage that makes awesome sauerkraut,” Hellbusch said.
Along with plants, advice comes part and parcel with running a garden center.
“We have our tips and trick of planting vegetables. We’ve gardened for over 30 years. Whenever they make that purchase we always tell them exactly how to take care of the plant. We offer fertilizer out here – organic, natural. We have lots of different product that they can also purchase in order to make their product grow better, too,” Hellbusch said.
There’s some nuance to pest control, too.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Educator Kelly Feehan, based out of Platte County, had some tips for new gardeners.
“Positively identify what’s really going on in the garden. Because a lot of things that resemble insects or diseases but they may be caused by the weather or something else entirely. So positive identification is key,” Feehan said.
The next consideration to make is whether the problem will cause enough harm to justify control. Other gardeners and the Platte County Extension Office are good sources for advice and information.
“If they do determine it’s a pest, know that there’s a variety of control options," Feehan noted. "They don’t always have to turn to a pesticide. Sometimes a pesticide is needed, but there are low-risk pesticides that are less harmful."
Cultural controls can also work. These include picking leaves off plants when they start to get diseases and pinching insects off.
Despite the interest from new gardeners, business at Country Lane Gardens hasn’t been all roses. The late-season took a toll, and Hellbusch and her team have pulled some long hours due to social distancing restrictions for customers.
“We were working very long days to keep up and to try and stay ahead of the game and stuff," Hellbusch said. "We did what we had to do to get it done because we knew the customers couldn’t be out here.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
