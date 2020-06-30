People taking to backyard gardens while at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The pandemic has taken a toll on businesses, but Annette Hellbusch said a surge in gardening interest has helped keep her gardening shop afloat.

“Our greenhouse business kind of exploded this year with all the new gardeners being home with COVID," Hellbusch said.

She owns and runs Country Lane Gardens, 5132 E. 8th St. in Columbus.

“We wish we would have kept track of how many new customers and everyone who said, ‘Oh, it’s my first time out this year,’” Hellbusch said.

Hellbusch said there was a day they had six such customers in one afternoon. She said she hopes most of them will return next year.

There has been an influx of new gardening customers at Earl May Garden Center and at Hy-Vee in Columbus. Wilke Landscape Center has seen healthy business this year as well.

“(There are) a lot more people coming in to buy indoor plants, outdoor plants. I feel like it’s kind of a way to keep themselves entertained,” Hy-Vee Floral Employee Mayra Vargas said.

Country Lane Gardens is located just east of Columbus on more than an acre of land. It boasts two greenhouses and several hoop houses.