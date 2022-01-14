Perez named to the NAM Board of Directors

The Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM), a state association that represents the best interests of more than 650 nonprofit organizations in Nebraska and southwest Iowa, recently named its board of directors for 2022. This year’s board includes executive director for Centro Hispano Comunitario de Nebraska, Karina Perez.

“I look forward to learning from the organization and other board members who carry a wealth of knowledge,” Perez said.

According to a press release from the organization, “the NAM Board of Directors provides overall leadership, budgetary review and strategic direction to ensure the organization continues to strengthen the collective voice, leadership and capacity of nonprofits while enriching the quality of life in the communities they serve.” Board members serve in their positions for two years.

In an email to The Columbus Telegram, Perez explained that she was nominated as a candidate for the board. Once she accepted the nomination, she met with past and present board members and others from the organization to understand what the board was looking for in its members. From there, she said, the board then votes on a slate to present the members of NAM which they then voted on.

“We, as an organization (Centro Hispano Comunitario de Nebraska), have been NAM members for the past couple of years and understand the value that NAM brought to us,” Perez said. “I believe I will serve a purpose by providing the lens of rural organizations and our needs and wants.”

Perez continued saying that being on the board will continue to make Centro Hispano a better organization, adding, the organization is exemplary for policies and understanding nonprofits and how to meet those needs. She also encourages others to get involved.

“If you are a non-profit in our community and would like to learn more about membership to NAM feel free to reach out,” Perez said.

For more information, visit NAM’s website at nonprofitam.org.

