Columbus High School’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) opportunities have expanded over the past few years, but administration continues to look for improvements to better serve students.

The Carl Perkins Vocational Education grant program is used to provide financial support to CTE programs across the United States. CHS receives Perkins dollars and is looking to continue that in the future.

During a Perkins Advisory Committee meeting held March 22 in the CHS media room, school administration, staff and representatives from different industries in the Columbus area reviewed current CTE programming and goals for the next school year, as well as discussed industry needs.

The reVISION process, according to the Nebraska Department of Education’s website, is required for school districts and community colleges in Nebraska that desire to operate as an approved CTE program and receive Perkins funds.

CHS Principal Dave Hiebner said the purpose of the process is extensive collaboration on state and local levels of secondary, post-secondary and business/industry partners to develop and implement high-quality CTE programs.

“One of the things here at Columbus High School that we tried to do is continue to add to those programs of study in multiple areas within the industry, that circulate around Columbus and the surrounding area,” Hiebner said.

“This is about an opportunity for our students to get the most out of the programs that we currently offer. And how do we continue to grow those over time to ensure that our students are getting what they need in relation to what the needs of our areas are?”

CHS currently offers the following class pathways: finance, entrepreneurship, marketing, business technology, data science, video production, early childhood education and service, architectural design, construction, engineering, manufacturing, TDL technician and health sciences.

A new pathway, currently called culinary arts but may see a name change, will be implemented in the 2023-2024 school year.

Through these pathways, there are a variety of certifications that students have the opportunity to receive while still in school, including Microsoft Office, certified nursing assistant, OSHA, CPR and multiple Snap-on certifications.

“I believe … first semester, we were over 600 certifications for our junior class alone,” Hiebner said.

Additionally, he added, the school has a Students to Teachers through Educator Pathways (STEP) partnership with Wayne State College and a partnership with Shelby Lumber for the advanced construction courses.

Providing opportunities for career and technical student organizations (CTSO) and expanding employability skills and exploring “H3 careers” – high wage, high skill and high demand – have been goals. Progress has already been made on the CTSO front, as a Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter has been added this year and already has about 20 students.

Perkins money has been used for things like curriculum workshops, academy/conferences for teachers, industry field trips and some mechatronics/automotive equipment/tools, Hiebner said. Dollars from a reVISION grant, which provides additional Perkins funds, have been used for Stop the Bleed and CPR courses, basic life support training materials and similar things.

Upcoming goals include continuing to build health care education pathway, looking for new opportunities for college and career business, building CTSO, pursuing virtual reality opportunities and industry-grade equipment upgrades, creating an action plan to improve student test scores, providing professional development for staff and partnering with local businesses for training in CTE areas.

“One of the big things we do here for local businesses (are) job shadowing apprenticeship opportunities and continuing to grow that and making sure that we're offering our students the most opportunities that we possibly can,” Hiebner said.

Attendees then broke into groups to answer questions surrounding industry needs.

Occupational trends noted were the need for CTE instructors and employees with soft skills (friendliness, communication, work ethic, time management, etc.), as well as getting younger technicians. Attendees added they could use bilingual workers, and more engineers and there can be a general lack of knowledge of the industry.

Among the future skills anticipated were accounting/finance knowledge, being able to self-learn, going the extra mile to learn new things, working remotely, being able to do multiple jobs and having soft skills.

Jeff Sprunk, of Miba Industrial Bearings, noted the business does precision machining, so they have a limited audience they can target.

“If they don't have that skill set, it's kind of hard to teach it,” Sprunk said. “I've only been a plant manager there for about six months. The first thing I did was reach out to Ben (Loeffelholz, skilled and technical sciences teacher) to try to build that partnership with the precision machining class here at the high school.”

That partnership has also included extending assistance in the classroom. Sprunk said some of their engineers have assisted in showing how a milling machine is operated.

“We're teaching him so he can teach his students. We came in, reviewed the curriculum, we gave a few suggestions to the curriculum, and he's changed some things that way,” Sprunk said. “I think the partnership is just starting. But I think so far, it's really going in the right direction.”

In the future, he added, they are looking at bringing in a machinist regularly to work on the machines with the students. There are just some things, he noted, that can only be learned while on the job.

“The books are good, but there's that tribal knowledge,” Sprunk said. “We've got guys that are going retire here pretty soon, well, some of the things that are in their heads is just from the years of experience. If a kid’s struggling with this, they can say, ‘you just put the tool in this way you do this and this and this.’”

Sprunk said his field is growing. Miba makes hydrodynamic bearings, most of which end up in power generation, including wind turbines and large windmills.

“As we try to get to greener, renewable energies, our business keeps picking up,” Sprunk said.