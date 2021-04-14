Pet of the Week -- April 17

Jill, a darling 2 year old spayed female, dane/pitbull mix is looking for a person who is a dog lover, and willing to put the time into doing more training with her. She is still learning how to walk on a leash. Jill is fond of teenagers and adults, but not with small children. She also likes to be an only dog in the house. When you meet this little (big 80 pounds ) miss, you will love her. She nuzzles up against her kennel just asking to be scratched behind the ears. Call her and she will come to you, ask her to sit and she will also sit for you. This girl loves her daily walks. This sweetheart of a dog would love to have that forever home. Come in to Paws and Claws and meet this special young lady. She’s a lover!