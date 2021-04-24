 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week -- April 24, 2021
0 comments

Pet of the Week -- April 24, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mango
COURTESY PHOTO

Let me introduce myself. My name is Mango. I’m about 8 months old and a spayed female. I am really a sweetheart but only on my own terms. I have beautiful markings which may be called Bengal or marbled pattern tabby. I love to be petted from the tip of my nose to the tip of my tail. There is one thing and I’m so sorry but I can’t help it, and that is I don’t like to be picked up. Yes, you heard that right. If you just let me do my own thing, I will come to you and you can pet me to your delight. If I have had enough loving I may give you a love nip. I know I don’t sound the most desirable, but I would love to have a new home where someone would be patient with me and as I said, let me do my own thing. I love my family here at Paws and Claws, so I know I will love my new family too. Please someone out there give me a chance to be your friend.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scotus students win honors at speech and one act

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death
National

Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News