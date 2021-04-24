Pet of the Week -- April 24, 2021

Let me introduce myself. My name is Mango. I’m about 8 months old and a spayed female. I am really a sweetheart but only on my own terms. I have beautiful markings which may be called Bengal or marbled pattern tabby. I love to be petted from the tip of my nose to the tip of my tail. There is one thing and I’m so sorry but I can’t help it, and that is I don’t like to be picked up. Yes, you heard that right. If you just let me do my own thing, I will come to you and you can pet me to your delight. If I have had enough loving I may give you a love nip. I know I don’t sound the most desirable, but I would love to have a new home where someone would be patient with me and as I said, let me do my own thing. I love my family here at Paws and Claws, so I know I will love my new family too. Please someone out there give me a chance to be your friend.