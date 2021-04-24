Let me introduce myself. My name is Mango. I’m about 8 months old and a spayed female. I am really a sweetheart but only on my own terms. I have beautiful markings which may be called Bengal or marbled pattern tabby. I love to be petted from the tip of my nose to the tip of my tail. There is one thing and I’m so sorry but I can’t help it, and that is I don’t like to be picked up. Yes, you heard that right. If you just let me do my own thing, I will come to you and you can pet me to your delight. If I have had enough loving I may give you a love nip. I know I don’t sound the most desirable, but I would love to have a new home where someone would be patient with me and as I said, let me do my own thing. I love my family here at Paws and Claws, so I know I will love my new family too. Please someone out there give me a chance to be your friend.
Pet of the Week -- April 24, 2021
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
- Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the p…
- Updated
Marilyn Lee Nolan/Warren Nolan
Zoning is pretty much just the way the City distinguishes what can go in any particular area, but it can make a big impact when it comes to de…
Columbus Fire Department activity log
- Updated
Editor's note: In this article, Tayler Merrill's first name was originally incorrectly spelled as Taylor. The story has been updated with the …
For the first time in over a year, the Columbus City Council had what could be considered a normal meeting.
Construction has begun for Columbus’ first-ever outdoor ice skating rink as crews start with the ice warming shelter.