The Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus has two great dogs needing good homes – Amy and James.

Amy is a 3-year-old husky with beautiful blue eyes. She gets along with everyone, including other dogs and kids. Animal shelter staff are not sure how she would be around cats. She loves playing outside. She is up to date on her vaccinations, spayed, tested negative for heartworms and has received flea treatment. Her adoption fee is $50.

James is a 5-year-old golden retriever mix. He loves being outside and going on walks; he would do best at a home with a fenced-in yard. He gets along best with spayed female dogs. He is not too fond of cats. He is good with kids. He is up to date on his vaccinations, neutered and flea treated. His adoption fee is $200.

A meet and greet is required if there are other pets in the home.

To watch a video on Amy and James, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.