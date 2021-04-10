 Skip to main content
Pet of the week - April 10, 2021
Lynn is a beautiful black and white, spayed female cat, approximately 2-3 years old. October of 2020 is when she came into Paws and Claws, so she desperately needs her forever home. A special loving cat person is what she needs. Lynn is a very sweet cat once she gets to know you. She also has to be an only child (cat). With tender loving care, time and patience, Lynn will make someone a wonderful friend and companion.

If you would like to meet Lynn, call Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. You can also stop by at 2124 13th St.

We also suggest you fill out an application ahead of time to be pre approved. Applications can be found at www.pawsandclawsne.org.

Lynn
COURTESY PHOTO
