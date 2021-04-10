Pet of the week - April 10, 2021

Lynn is a beautiful black and white, spayed female cat, approximately 2-3 years old. October of 2020 is when she came into Paws and Claws, so she desperately needs her forever home. A special loving cat person is what she needs. Lynn is a very sweet cat once she gets to know you. She also has to be an only child (cat). With tender loving care, time and patience, Lynn will make someone a wonderful friend and companion.