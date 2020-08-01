Pet of the Week - Aug. 1, 2020

Brutus is a 2-year-old Coonhound with tons of energy! He loves to run and play, and is great with other dogs. He needs a little help learning when walking on a leash, as he just wants to go, go, go! He would fit well in a family with older kids, as he is playful and doesn’t always understand how big he is. He would require a fenced yard, or a family who can put time and effort into his education. Come and meet Brutus at Paws and Claws!
