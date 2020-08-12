Pet of the Week - Aug. 15, 2020

Liam is an oh so wonderful kitty cat. He wants your attention the minute he sees you. This sweetheart is a male (hence HE) and is over a year old and a gray and white tabby. He couldn’t go with the family when they moved, so he has a temporary home with us. You will simply love Liam as he enjoys sitting on your lap as well as being gentle, and adores everyone including other cats.
Come take a look and maybe you could give him the home he deserves.
