You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week - Aug. 15, 2020
View Comments

Pet of the Week - Aug. 15, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Liam is an oh so wonderful kitty cat. He wants your attention the minute he sees you. This sweetheart is a male (hence HE) and is over a year old and a gray and white tabby. He couldn’t go with the family when they moved, so he has a temporary home with us. You will simply love Liam as he enjoys sitting on your lap as well as being gentle, and adores everyone including other cats.

Come take a look and maybe you could give him the home he deserves.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Rustic opens at new location
Local

Rustic opens at new location

After nearly three years in Columbus and amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Rustic Roseanna Boutique has experienced a boom in sales and move…

+2
La Bamba comes to town
Local

La Bamba comes to town

  • Updated

Cesar Montenegro has wanted to open an authentic Mexican restaurant for years. Now his dream is coming true.

+2
kwElite holding movie night
Local

kwElite holding movie night

To help Columbus area families end the summer on a positive note, kwElite Real Estate of Columbus is holding an outdoor movie event this Sunday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: 10 Good Minutes ... with Renee Mueller

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News