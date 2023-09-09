Beef Wellington, or "Beefy" to his friends, is a friendly fur baby looking for his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

This 6-8 year old black cat is calm with a good disposition. He loves getting pets and is ready to make new friends.

Beefy, like all cats and kittens at Paws and Claws, has been examined by a veterinarian, treated for ear mites and fleas, tested for feline leukemia and feline infectious viremia, is dewormed and is up to date on age appropriate vaccines.

His adoption fee is $15. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.