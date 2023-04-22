Canelo is a very good, sweet boy needing his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is almost 2-years-old and is a black and white German shepherd/Labrador mix. He came to the shelter on April 15 as an owner surrender. He is well behaved, doesn’t tend to bark and is house broken.

He would do best in a home with a fenced-in yard or on a farm where he would have plenty of space roam around.

Canelo is good around other dogs and kids, Paws and Claws staff are unsure how he likes cats. If any other pets are in the home, a meet and greet is required before adoption.

He is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated and tested negative for heartworms. He has also been dewormed and flea and tick treated.

His adoption fee is $200.

To watch a video on Canelo, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.