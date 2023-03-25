He is a Great Pyrenees and is estimated to be 1-year-old. He came in as a stray. He is a favorite at the animal shelter, he is just the sweetest boy you’ll ever meet. He has very good manners and is potty trained. He is a great walker – he stays right by your side when he has a leash on. He is fun to be around and just loves to be where you’re at. He is very gentle when taking treats out of your hand. Carl gets along with everybody!