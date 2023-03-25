Carl is a “gentle giant” ready for his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Columbus Adoption Center in Columbus.
He is a Great Pyrenees and is estimated to be 1-year-old. He came in as a stray. He is a favorite at the animal shelter, he is just the sweetest boy you’ll ever meet. He has very good manners and is potty trained. He is a great walker – he stays right by your side when he has a leash on. He is fun to be around and just loves to be where you’re at. He is very gentle when taking treats out of your hand. Carl gets along with everybody!
If other animals and/or children are in the home, a meet and greet is required.
Carl is neutered, current on all of his vaccinations, tested negative for heartworms and has been microchipped, dewormed and flea treated.
His adoption fee is $200.
To watch a video on Carl, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.