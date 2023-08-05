If you are looking for a good, all-around dog, look no further than Ceres, the puppy looking for his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Ceres was brought in as a stray on June 16. He is a 5-month-old, neutered male yellow Labrador retriever mix. This pup is said to love everyone. He gets along with children, other dogs and cats.

He is fun and energetic and would do well with an active family. Ceres is a good pup, but does need some discipline, as many puppies do.

He is neutered and weighs 36 pounds, 2 ounces. Ceres is up to date on age appropriate vaccines, but is too young to be tested for heartworm. This pup has been dewormed and flea treated and is microchipped.

His adoption fee is $200. A meet and greet will be required with a family who has another dog(s) if they are interested in adopting Ceres. He must go to a home that will always have him on a leash and has a fenced in backyard.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.