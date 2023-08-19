Coming at you with all the puppy energy is Chez, who is looking for her fur-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

This sweet girl was brought in as a stray. She is a 1-year-old, spayed female Pitbull mix who loves car rides and pup cups. Chez is also playful and ready for fun!

Chez is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines and weighs 41 pounds. She has tested negative for heartworms, is microchipped and has been dewormed and flea treated.

Her adoption fee is $200. A meet and greet will be required with a family who has other dog(s) if they are interested in adopting Chez.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.