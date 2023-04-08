Crass is a very sweet boy needing his forever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
He is a 7-month-old male pit bull/terrier mix. He came in as a stray with his brother, who was adopted a couple of weeks ago. He is a sweet little guy and likes giving kisses and being petted. He will require some training. He gets along with other dogs very well, as well as kids. Paws and Claws staff aren’t sure how he would be around cats.
He is up to date on all of his vaccines and is neutered.
His adoption fee is $200.
To watch a video on Crass, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.