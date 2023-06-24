Dante is a big sweet boy needing his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

He is a male orange tabby who is estimated to be roughly 2-4 years old. He weighs about 9 pounds and is a very laid back fella. He likes getting petted.

He tested negative for feline leukemia, has been flea and tick treated and is up to date on his vaccines.

His adoption fee is $15, or adopters can go to the Paws and Claws website and donate the items they have listed and get the fee waived.

To watch a video on Dante, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.