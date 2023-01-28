Pet of the Week - Dover

He is a black short-haired domestic male kitty. He’s 3-4 years old. He’s been at the shelter since May. He is very laid back. He doesn’t like other kitties that much, but he doesn’t mind meeting them from a distance. He’s not really been around dogs. Paws and Claws staff have had dogs around Dover when he’s in his kennel, he just wants to hang out and look at them. If he were adopted into a home with dogs, he would most likely want to hide when he sees them.