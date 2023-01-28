Pet of the Week - Dover

Dover is a chill guy still in need of his forever home at Paws and Claws.
He is a black short-haired domestic male kitty. He’s 3-4 years old. He’s been at the shelter since May. He is very laid back. He doesn’t like other kitties that much, but he doesn’t mind meeting them from a distance. He’s not really been around dogs. Paws and Claws staff have had dogs around Dover when he’s in his kennel, he just wants to hang out and look at them. If he were adopted into a home with dogs, he would most likely want to hide when he sees them.
A meet and greet would be needed if there are other pets in the home.
His adoption fee is $15.
He is neutered and current on all his vaccinations. If you live within Columbus city limits, he will be microchipped.
To watch a video on Dover, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.