Dwight is a beautiful fella needing his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

He is 3-4 years old and is a German shepherd mix, possibly with some husky. He weighs about 60 pounds. He has plenty of energy and loves to go on walks. He does pull at first but he calms down and does very well on walks. He was around cats in kennels recently and did well around them – he did not pay them any mind. He is very curious and likes to look around. He would need a fenced yard. He gets along with other dogs and loves playing. He does know some basic comments – come and sit.

Dwight is neutered, microchipped and up to date on all his vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $200.

If children and/or other pets are in the home, a meet and greet is required prior to adoption.

Paws and Claws is also highlighting its fundraiser with Jordan’s Way that will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 23 at the shelter.

Jordan’s way was founded by Kris Rotonda following the passing of his dog and best friend, Jordan. Rotonda goes on a national tour where he helps animal shelters and rescues raise money. Jordan’s Way last came to Columbus in 2021 and will be back in a few weeks.

Paws and Claws has set a goal of raising $20,000. A donation site has been set up online at bit.ly/3lYxvGG

The shelter is challenging members of the Columbus community to set up a donation jar in their workplaces, hold competitions in their office or against other businesses, set challenges in their schools – all to raise money to help the local nonprofit.

Paws and Claws is a community based building that helps finds homes for homeless animals and encourages people to come visit and meet the animals.

To watch a video on Dwight and Jordan's Way, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.