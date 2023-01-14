Pet of the Week - Franco

Those who enjoy going on walks and are looking for a furry companion to join them should look no further than the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Franco is a 2-year-old Border Collie mix who is about 43 pounds. He probably won’t get any bigger than what he is now. He loves to go on walks. He pulls at first a bit but he calms down. Paws and Claws recommends that whoever would adopt him use a harness when walking him instead of a leash. Franco knows fetch and likes to play with toys. He has plenty of energy. He gets along with other dogs, as well as teenagers and adults.

He is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and microchipped.

His adoption fee is $200.

A meet and greet is required, especially if there are other pets in the home.

To watch a video on Franco, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found online at pawsandclawsne.org

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.