She is about 1-year-old and came in as a stray. She is a black and white domestic short-haired kitty – she has a unique marking under her chin. She is on the quiet side, she doesn’t really meow or make noise. She loves playing with toys and is friendly. She gets along with other cats. When dogs are brought up to the front lobby, she doesn’t seem to mind them much. Paws and Claws staff do not see her having an issue with children.