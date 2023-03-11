Ice Cream Sandwich is still waiting on her PURRR-fect home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
She is about 1-year-old and came in as a stray. She is a black and white domestic short-haired kitty – she has a unique marking under her chin. She is on the quiet side, she doesn’t really meow or make noise. She loves playing with toys and is friendly. She gets along with other cats. When dogs are brought up to the front lobby, she doesn’t seem to mind them much. Paws and Claws staff do not see her having an issue with children.
She is spayed, ear mite treated, dewormed, flea treated, up to date on vaccinations and is negative for feline leukemia. She is litter box trained.
Her adoption fee is $15.
To watch a video on Ice Cream Sandwich, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.