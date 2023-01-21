Pet of the Week - Jedda

Jedda was found as a stray in the Platte County area. He is 5-years-old. When he first came in, he was very timid and shy, but he's really warmed up. He has a lot of energy and listens pretty well. He will follow 'down,' 'off,' and 'sit.' The person who brought him in liked him but could not dedicate the time or attention to a second dog. Jedda's roommates have reportedly been driving him a little nuts, so he may not be good with other dogs. He has not been tested with cats or kids. A meet and greet would definitely be required if there are other pets or children in the home.