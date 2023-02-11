Jenni and Gia are cute tortoiseshell kitties ready for their FUR-ever homes at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Estimated to be 2-years-old, they came to the shelter together. It appears somebody had moved and decided not to take these girls with them. Jenni and Gia are good with other cats. Paws and Claws staff are not sure how they would be around dogs, but dogs have been brought around them and they did not seem scared. They are shy at first but once they get to know you, they will show you their fun, playful personalities. Once adopted, they will most likely want to hide until they get comfortable in their new homes.

They are spayed, current on their vaccinations, ear mite treated, dewormed, have received a flea preventative and have tested negative for feline leukemia. They are litterbox trained. They would be good to be adopted either together or separately.

It’s always recommended that if there are children and/or other pets in the home, they be brought to the shelter for a meet and greet with a potential new pet.

Their adoption fees are $15 each.

There is currently a Valentine’s cat sale going on in which those with approved applications who bring in five supplies the shelter needs can have the adoption fee of spayed/neutered cats waived.

Needed supplies are clumping cat litter, bag(s) of kitten and adult hard food (must be Purina), case of wet kitten food (Purina), Pine-Sol (lemon), bleach, bag(s) of adult dog or puppy hard food (Purina). Please do not purchase the supplies until your application is approved.

To watch a video on Jenni and Gia, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.