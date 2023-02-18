Joyce Byers is a sweet little lady ready for her FUR-ever home!

She is about 1-year-old and is a domestic short-haired dilute tortie. She came to the Paws and Claws Adoption Center as a stray found in Columbus. She is very energetic and has a fun personality. She is good with other kitties, but staff are not sure how she would do around dogs. She is litterbox trained.

She is up to date on all of her vaccinations and has tested negative for feline leukemia

Her adoption fee is $15, or by donation.

To watch a video on Joyce Byers, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.