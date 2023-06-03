The Kardashian sisters have made their way to Columbus in the form of adorable kittens at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.

The three kittens are named Kim, Kourtney and Khloe and are about 14 weeks old. One is black while the other two are black and white. Kourtney has been adopted but Kim and Khloe are still available. They are getting spayed this upcoming Monday and will be return the following day.

The girls have had their first shots, have been dewormed and ear mite treated and have received a flea and tick preventative.

The adoption fee is $15.

To watch a video on Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.