Kevin is big, ole’ cuddle bug who is searching for his FUR-ever family at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

He is about 8 years or older and is a male orange tabby. He came into the animal shelter about two weeks ago. While getting neutered and receiving other standard medical treatment, it was discovered that he is FIV-positive.

FIV stands for feline immunodeficiency virus that can only be transmitted to cats. FIV makes cats more immune to illnesses, but that doesn’t mean they cannot live a full, happy life!

Kevin is believed to be in good health. He will need to be the only cat in the home and would need to be placed on a good diet.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.