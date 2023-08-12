Korn is looking for his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, and will cuddle his way into your heart.

This fella was brought in as a stray. He is a 5-year-old, neutered male domestic short hair cat. He's a little shy at first but is said to be so sweet. Korn enjoys getting cuddles and kisses.

Korn, like all cats and kittens at Paws and Claws, has been examined by a veterinarian, treated for ear mites and fleas, tested for feline leukemia and feline infectious viremia, vaccinated against distemper and dewormed. He is also housetrained.

His adoption fee is $15. A meet and greet will be required with a family who has other pets if they are interested in adopting Korn.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.