Available at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, Lady is what’s known as a “pocket pit” – she is a small-sized pit bull. She was found as a stray and has had multiple litters. She loves giving and receiving kisses and getting petted. She would do best in a home where she is the only pet. She needs a few lessons on social manners, so anyone who would be interested in fostering her to help teach her those skills would be welcome to fill out a foster application. Anyone interested in adopting her should meet and greet her first.