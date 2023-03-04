Lady is a sweet little girl ready for her FUR-ever home!
Available at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus, Lady is what’s known as a “pocket pit” – she is a small-sized pit bull. She was found as a stray and has had multiple litters. She loves giving and receiving kisses and getting petted. She would do best in a home where she is the only pet. She needs a few lessons on social manners, so anyone who would be interested in fostering her to help teach her those skills would be welcome to fill out a foster application. Anyone interested in adopting her should meet and greet her first.
Lady has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations.
Her adoption fee is $200.
To watch a video on Lady, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.