Lulu, a bichon frisé mix, has been with the shelter since April 12. She is about 10 to 11 years old but she is very active for her age. She has some cataracts but has no problem moving around. She came in with a patch of fur missing on her back, but her blood work came back normal and her fur is growing back in some places. She is a very good little girl who gets along with everybody. She is in foster care right now and gets along with the other three dogs in the home.