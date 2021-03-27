Pet of the Week - March 27, 2021

Meet Layla, a 1-2 year old Boxer/Pit mix. This sweet girl has been with us for a couple of months and we cannot figure out why. She is friendly, smart, loves to cuddle and although she weighs about 45 pounds, she would love to be a lap dog. She is fully vetted, microchipped, and her adoption fee is $150. If you would like to meet Layla, call us at Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. You can also stop by at 2124 13th St.