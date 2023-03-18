Matcha is a very lovable little girl ready for her FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Matcha is a 2-year-old dilute calico female. She came to the animal shelter as a stray. She is a very, very sweet girl and is quiet and friendly. She keeps her cage clean and is litter box trained. Paws and Claws staff are not sure yet what she thinks of dogs, cats or children. A meet and greet is recommended if there are pets and/or children in the home.

Matcha is spayed, up to date on all of her vaccinations and negative for feline leukemia.

Her adoption fee is $15.

To watch a video on Matcha, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.