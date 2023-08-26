Miss B is a shy, loving girl looking for her FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

This classy gal was brought in as a stray in July. She is an 8-year-old, spayed female domestic short hair calico cat. She is described as quiet, and would do best in a home where she is the only kitty getting all the love and attention! She is a senior and is declawed.

Miss B, like all cats and kittens at Paws and Claws, has been examined by a veterinarian, treated for ear mites and fleas, tested for feline leukemia and feline infectious viremia, is dewormed and is up to date on age appropriate vaccines. She is also litterbox trained.

Her adoption fee is $15. Miss B does would do best as the only cat in the household and with children 12 and older. Her temperament around dogs is unknown.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.