Feathery friends are waiting for their FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

Five parakeets were recently surrendered to the shelter by their owner who was moving and unfortunately could not bring them along. They are: Marnie a female blue and white parakeet; Caroline a female yellow parakeet; Mayor Lewis a teal and yellow male parakeet; Pierre a male bright green and yellow parakeet; and Jodi a dull green and yellow parakeet.

It is recommended that they be adopted in pairs. Parakeets do better when they have a friend to keep them company. It is also suggested that they go to a home that has experience with birds.

Parakeets can live up to 10 to 25 years old. They are also known to be noisy as they sing, chirp and even screech at times.

Their adoption fee is $10 for two, $10 for three or $20 for all five. There is a cage that can be sent with them. Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.