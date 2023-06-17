Pete is the sweetest boy you’ll ever meet! He’s needing his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
He is estimated to be a little over 2-years-old and is a German shepherd mix. He has been at the shelter since mid-May and came in as a stray. He has a very sweet deposition – he will most likely get along with everybody. Pete is also a special boy, serving as a blood donor for Columbus Small Animal Hospital. A furry friend was scheduled for surgery and needed some blood, so Pete stepped right in to lend a paw.
He tested negative for heartworms and is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and dewormed. He weighs about 60 pounds.
The adoption fee is $200.
To watch a video on Pete, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.