Ralphie and Darcy are two shy kitties needing a kind, patient home to help them come out of their shells.

Ralphie is a domestic short-haired orange and white tabby. He is a neutered male who has been at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center for a few months. He is about 2-years-old. He is a good kitty that just needs a new best friend that will give him time to adjust.

Darcy is a domestic short-haired black spayed female. She is about 1.5 years old and has been at the shelter for about one year. She is also extremely shy. She would be recommended for a home without dogs due to how timid she is.

They are both good around other cats. They are up to date on all of their vaccinations.

Their adoption fees are $15 each.

To watch a video on Ralphie and Darcy, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.