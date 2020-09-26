 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week - Sept. 26
View Comments

Pet of the Week - Sept. 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Dwight

My name is Dwight and I am a brown tabby kitten. Oh, yes, I have some white on my chest which distinguishes me from my sibling. I am going on two months old, so I would love to start my life out with a family who would love to have a kitty in their home. I know I will be a great friend to children, especially if they treat me with kindness. I have not been around dogs, but with time I could get along just fine. Hopefully, I won’t be here long since I am so young, so if you are thinking about a pet, please come in. Hope to see you soon!

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mask use at the Platte County Courthouse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News