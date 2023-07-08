She has been at the shelter for quite a while, about one year, so she is eagerly waiting for her new family. She is a 5-year-old pit bull terrier. She has a good disposition and loves to play, especially with a toy ball. She is fun to be around and is a favorite at the shelter. She is pretty calm and is house broken. She’s not too fond of cats and is selective about the other dogs she wants to hang out with, so a meet and greet – preferably several times – is required with any other dogs in the home.