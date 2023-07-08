Sissy is a very good little girl looking for her FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.
She has been at the shelter for quite a while, about one year, so she is eagerly waiting for her new family. She is a 5-year-old pit bull terrier. She has a good disposition and loves to play, especially with a toy ball. She is fun to be around and is a favorite at the shelter. She is pretty calm and is house broken. She’s not too fond of cats and is selective about the other dogs she wants to hang out with, so a meet and greet – preferably several times – is required with any other dogs in the home.
She is spayed, current on all her vaccinations, heartworm tested negative and microchipped.
Her adoption fee is $75.
To watch a video on Sissy, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.