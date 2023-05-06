Stanley is a beautiful fella looking for his FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
He is a 5-year-old blue heeler/Australian cattle dog who has been at the shelter since April 18. He loves being outside and playing. He is very smart and is house broken. He would most likely do best on a farm. At this point, he appears a little nervous around other animals but hasn’t really been taken outside to get used to other animals yet. If other pets are in the home, a meet and greet will be required.
He is neutered, current on his shots and has been heartworm tested, dewormed, flea and tick treated and microchipped.
His adoption fee is $200.
To watch a video on Stanley, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.