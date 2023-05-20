Tuca is a sweet little girl needing her PURR-fect home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center.
Tuca has torbie coloring and is about 6-years-old. She came to Paws and Claws as a stray. She was already spayed, so she was someone’s pet but she’s still at the shelter. She is very shy and quiet, so she would probably do best in a home where it’s just her or maybe a senior kitty. Once she gets to know you, she will feel comfortable approaching you and will want to give you kisses and snuggles!
Her adoption fee is $15.
To watch a video on Tuca, visit columbustelegram.com.
Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.
For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.