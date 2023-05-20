Tuca has torbie coloring and is about 6-years-old. She came to Paws and Claws as a stray. She was already spayed, so she was someone’s pet but she’s still at the shelter. She is very shy and quiet, so she would probably do best in a home where it’s just her or maybe a senior kitty. Once she gets to know you, she will feel comfortable approaching you and will want to give you kisses and snuggles!