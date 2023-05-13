Vanessa is ready for her FUR-ever home at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus!

She is a 9-month-old German shepherd mix. She just loves being outside and playing some ball. She would do best in an apartment or a home, especially one with a fenced-in yard. She does need someone to teach her a few manners.

She gets along with other dogs great, but Paws and Claws staff are unsure how she feels about cats or children. A meet and greet is recommended if there are other pets or kids in the home.

She is spayed, up to date on her vaccines, dewormed, flea and tick treated and microchipped. She tested negative for heartworms. She is housebroken.

The adoption fee is $200.

To watch a video on Vanessa, visit columbustelegram.com.

Adoption applications can be found at pawsandclawsne.org.

For more information, contact Paws and Claws at 402-562-5683. The shelter is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.