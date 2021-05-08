Pet of the Week for May 8, 2021: Lynn

Lynn is a sweet, female cat available for adoption at the Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus.

She is about 2- to 3-years-old and came to the shelter in October 2020 as a stray. Her long, beautiful hair was very matted so she has been shaved. Lynn's hair will require regular trimming.

She has a unique personality and likes snuggling when she wants. It takes her a while to get to know you, but once she does, she blossoms into a great kitty.

Contact Paws and Claws for more information.

Visit ColumbusTelegram.com for a video of Lynn.

