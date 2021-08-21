Pet of the Week: Paws and Claws sees increase in strays

For this week's Pet of the Week segment, the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center is encouraging locals to take measures to prevent the overpopulation of cats.
“Right now we are really, really overflowing with kittens and adult cats because they are a problem within the city limits. This is one of the reasons why we say you should always spay and neuter your cats,” Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said.
Another big contributor is residents feeding stray animals in their neighborhoods.
“When you start feeding one then you get multiple and, more than likely the multiple (cats) are not spayed or neutered and then you run into where you have the litter of kitties, which can multiply very quickly,” Vetick said.
Some cats come into the animal shelter as young kittens and end up getting raised there if they don’t get adopted quickly or are being treated for a medical issue before being cleared for adoption. Other strays aren’t socialized and, if they don’t get used to being around people, are placed into Paws and Claws’ farm cat program.
“Some of them come in feral and we can’t mess with them or socialize them. Those are the ones that will go into our farm program, but they still have … the need of being taken care of, being fed, being sheltered,” Vetick said, noting that farm cats get spayed and neutered.
“(People getting farm cats) come out of here knowing that we’re not contributing to the overpopulation of them.”
Having an overabundance of stray cats leads to an ever-increasing problem of more strays in the future. Vetick added it’s not good for the felines’ health to have litter after litter of kittens. Although it can be difficult not to feed a stray animal, Vetick said residents should report a stray animal instead of feeding it and then winding up with a litter of kittens.
“I realize they (stray cats) can be overwhelming, and once they get into an area, they tend to stay there; especially if you or someone in the neighborhood is feeding them,” Vetick said.
“This not only affects you and your property but it affects other people’s properties. What you may think is a good Samaritan act can get very out of hand very quickly.”
She said the public has been very helpful this year with food and other donations to help take care of the cats.
Visit columbustelegram.com to watch a video of this week's Pet of the Week.