Pet of the Week: Paws and Claws sees increase in strays

For this week's Pet of the Week segment, the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center is encouraging locals to take measures to prevent the overpopulation of cats.

“Right now we are really, really overflowing with kittens and adult cats because they are a problem within the city limits. This is one of the reasons why we say you should always spay and neuter your cats,” Paws and Claws Manager Cheri Vetick said.

Another big contributor is residents feeding stray animals in their neighborhoods.

“When you start feeding one then you get multiple and, more than likely the multiple (cats) are not spayed or neutered and then you run into where you have the litter of kitties, which can multiply very quickly,” Vetick said.

Some cats come into the animal shelter as young kittens and end up getting raised there if they don’t get adopted quickly or are being treated for a medical issue before being cleared for adoption. Other strays aren’t socialized and, if they don’t get used to being around people, are placed into Paws and Claws’ farm cat program.