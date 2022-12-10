Peters enjoys physical, mental challenges

Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

A hands-on project or mental challenge is what Nebraska Christian Schools senior Elijah Peters thrives on.

Peters, the 17-year-old son of Lori and Doug Peters, is involved in both athletics and academics in school, including football, quiz bowl, robotics and honor society. Outside of school, he takes part in the Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Campus Committee and Boy Scouts.

Both physical work and mental stimulation are something he enjoys, he said, using football and robotics as an example.

“It's just two completely different applications of things, so I think getting a good balance there is really important,” Peters said.

Quiz bowl is one extracurricular that tests his knowledge and one he considers a unique activity.

“It's not necessarily athletic, but it's not just people sitting around answering questions,” Peters said. “It's actually a competition to see what you know. The downtime you have at quiz bowl competitions, it's fun to be around friends and answer questions from other rounds that you weren't a part of.”

Ross Etherton, an English and German teacher at Nebraska Christian Schools, noted Peters is fastidious, industrious and not one afraid to voice his opinions or ask difficult questions.

“I would also say he's a leader in the classroom, he never hesitates to jump right in,” Etherton said. “At the same time, he doesn't speak too quickly. And by that, what I mean to say is that he thinks about his responses; they're substantive. He always has something good to say and doesn't just speak for the sake of speaking.”

Peters is one who, Etherton said, when assigned to read a book of his choosing and report on it, chooses a difficult text to challenge himself.

“In doing so, I think he sort of elevates the discourse of the whole classroom,” Etherton added.

It can be difficult for high schoolers to disagree with a teacher, who they may see as having all the right answers. Peters does this in a respectful way, Etherton said.

“I think that that encourages other students to think for themselves and to learn for more for the sake of learning, right? Not just thinking that everything that comes out of my mouth or anybody's mouth should just be accepted,” Etherton said.

Through Habitat and Boy Scouts, Peters is able to work with his hands.

The campus committee, which is a student-led group made up of teens from area high schools, holds a fundraiser annually and uses those proceeds to construct furniture for the kids of that year’s Habitat family.

Peters has been in Boy Scouts, in a Columbus troop, since fifth grade. He is an Eagle Scout, which is the highest rank a scout can achieve.

His Eagle Scout project, completed in 2020, included constructing outdoor furniture for his school.

“I built four picnic tables, and then stained them with kind of like a weatherproof coat. We built the tables, stained them, set them up. Now we have a place to eat outside when it's warmer out,” Peters said. “It's just nice to have, especially during COVID when we had to spread out a little bit. Being outside made it a lot easier to just sit together at lunch and just after school, before school, whenever.”

Peters – whose hobbies include working on computers and lifting weights – said he is considering attending Cedarville University in Ohio and wants to pursue electrical engineering. He said it’s a field that will require him to use both his hands and his head.

Cedarville University is a private Baptist university. Peters said his faith is important to him.

“I've grown up in a Christian home, so I've always been around the Bible and the gospel, all things like that,” Peters said. “Everything else you are trying to become the best you can be, but when it comes to faith, especially the Christian faith, which is the only true faith I believe, you are not capable of saving yourself. We're all dead in our own sins, and our only hope of salvation is Jesus Christ. That's what I believe and that Jesus Christ is the only hope that I have.”

Peters added he also draws inspiration from his father.

“Something my dad has always taught me to do – if you're going to do something, do it well. And that's kind of what I carry into just about every situation to be thorough in what I do,” he said. “Do it well. Do it for the Lord's glory, not my own. If you're going to do something and you don't do it well, there's no point doing it in the first place because you won't go anywhere with it.”

Peters, who said he’s more of an introverted person, noted the benefit he sees from being involved.

“When I'm out working in the community, it's beneficial for me personally because I'm actually meeting talking to people and helping them, not just being alone by myself,” Peters said. “I think it's really good interactions; I can relate to those people and help them as they need.”