Pfizer available in Columbus for kids 12 and older

"All children ages 12 – 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine at CVS Pharmacy, provided there is parental or legal guardian consent and the child is accompanied by an adult," said a statement from CVS Health emailed to the Telegram on Friday by CVS Health Midwest Region Corporate Communications.

Similar guidelines are in place at Walgreens, according to a statement emailed to the Telegram on Friday by a Walgreens corporate spokesperson.

"Parents or guardians can utilize Walgreens guest scheduling functionality to book an appointment for their children, which is required for adolescents who are 12-years-old," the Walgreens statement said. "Adolescents ages 13 and older can make an appointment themselves."

Those wanting to receive a Pfizer vaccine in Columbus should schedule using the appropriate online sign-up tool for Hy-Vee, CVS Health or Walgreens, each of which can be found on their respective websites.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is approved for use on people 12-years-old and older in the United States. Right now, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. approved for minors, or people younger than 18.