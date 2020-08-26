Phase 3 and Phase 4 DHMs extended

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Platte County will stay in Phase 3 of the Directed Health Measures for the next several weeks.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced Wednesday that Phase 3 Directed Health Measures are being extended through Sept. 13. Phase 3 DHMs, which are in effect in 66 Nebraska counties, were initially set to expire on Aug. 31.

All counties in Phase 3 will move to Phase 4 on Sept. 14 unless hospitalizations dramatically change, DHHS noted. Those 66 counties will continue in Phase 4 through Oct. 31.

Phase 4 DHMs move DHM restrictions on restaurants, bars, churches, child care centers, and other businesses to guidance, and allow outdoor venues to operate at full capacity. Arenas and event centers may operate at 75% capacity, though organizers of events of 500 or more people must still receive local health department approval prior to reopening.

Twenty-seven counties are currently in Phase 4, which will be extended through Sept. 30.

An outline of Phase 4 DHMs is available at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Directed-Health-Measures.aspx. Guidelines associated with these next steps are also posted at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx .