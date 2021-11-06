Pheasant hunting memories still vivid

November is that month where the hunting dreams and desires ramp up at a feverish rate among many outdoor sportsman.

Many of us baby boomers remember being able to shoot pheasants and get your limit of wild birds within 10 miles of Columbus pretty regularly. As irony would have it I shot my first rooster with a double barrel side by side, J.C. Higgins 20 gauge on a small farm between St. Edward and Lindsey in 1967 with my dad coaching me along the way.

Opening weekend was a very special time in our lives and some of my dad’s friends and my uncles would spend the weekend on the Ed Nelson farm near Lindsey. I remember staying in an old, tightly packed farm house only half heated with a gas heater, and a kitchen stove that burned coal and corn cobs. The smell of pancakes and coffee perking on a coal/corn cob fire is etched permanently in my mind of those early pheasant mornings. I remember cleaning piles of birds on an enclosed front porch at the end of each day.

Introduced to the U.S. from Asia in the 1880s, pheasants quickly became one of North America’s most popular upland game birds. Yesteryear they frequented along roads or bursting into flight from brushy cover next to some good milo or other grain of the day. Males sport an iridescent green, copper-and-gold plumage, a bright red face (waddle), and a crisp white collar; their rooster-like crowing can be heard from up to a mile away. The brown females blend in with their field habitat. Very few birds have more color than these beauties.

In 1967 Nebraska was the Nation’s premier hunting destination. Silver Creek would host a mixed bag hunt that celebrities from many places would participate in with great success. As I reflect now, it is hard to compare the availability of game and the success enjoyed at that time.

The Nebraska pheasant season ran from Nov. 4 that year to Jan. 21. The daily bag limit was set at four birds with 16 in possession. A special hen season was restricted to the last 21 days of the regular season. But you were only allowed to shoot them in specified areas to the very southwest, northeast and panhandle of Nebraska. Most of us can’t imagine shooting hens, much less an excess of roosters.

I remember my dad coming up with an idea of a pheasant blind to place in as a large plum thicket, two-thirds the size of a football field in northwest Platte County, where in the winter, hundreds of birds would flock to roost as it was strategically placed out of the wind during those cold snowy days. The idea was absurd at the time, but it worked for a couple of birds and a lot of good conversations. Maybe we should have tried for a patent.

At the end of the day it was at a time fewer chemicals were used and applied, wetlands still persisted and there were enough “available habitat” areas to help maintain bird presence. A couple of decades later I went to check on that large thicket and it had given way to a corn field with some buried memories of days gone by.

I hope there are enough of us to raise the flag of conservation and wise land use management so we all can hunt with our sons and daughters and grandchildren alike in the years ahead. Increased attention to habitat development along fence-lines, pivot corner conversion to native flora, surrogator (pheasant factories where young birds at 6 weeks acclimate to the environment) placement and use, along with some landowner compensation could go a long way in bringing these cackling beauties back to the forefront. Maybe having some of the simplicities and appreciation there was back in 1967 wouldn’t hurt either.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

